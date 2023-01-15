Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Romanian authorities on Sunday, January 15, said they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.95 million) as a part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of controversial internet personality Andrew Tate.

Andrew Tate, his brother and two Romanian female suspects were detained on December 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to exploit six women sexually. They have denied wrongdoing.

The detained challenged their 30-day arrest warrant, but the Bucharest court of appeals rejected it this week and said they should remain in police custody.

Last week, the National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets took into administration 29 movable assets, including luxury vehicles and watches, and various amounts of cash in different currencies, it said in a statement late on Saturday.

Reports from Romania say several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were taken from Tate’s compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, to be transported to a storage location.

Andrew Tate, a former contestant on the UK reality show Big Brother, gained popularity for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.

Tate, who holds U.S. and British nationality, has said women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.

His remarks got him banned from all major social media platforms, although his Twitter account became active again in November after Elon Musk acquired the platform.