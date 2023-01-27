Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – Jose Mourinho was treated to a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ from his Roma squad on Thursday, January 26 to celebrate the Portuguese manager’s 60th birthday.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United and now Roma manager was serenaded by the assembled side in their dressing room, accompanied by numerous members of his backroom staff, and was given a cake to mark the occasion.

Roma posted a video in tribute to the ‘Special One’ on their Twitter account on Thursday morning, January 26.

