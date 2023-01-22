Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Doctors and nurses at Kuresoi Health Centre are on the spot for absconding duties.

Two pregnant women who were in labor were admitted to the hospital and when they started bleeding at night, the medical workers were called to attend to them but they refused to respond to the emergency call and said they were asleep.

When relatives requested an ambulance to take the pregnant women to another hospital, they were told to pay Ksh 30,000.

Unfortunately, they did not have the money.

The hospital’s watchman was forced to attend to the women and helped them give birth, despite having complications.

The locals reportedly woke up at night and went to the hospital to demonstrate.

