Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 21 January 2023 – Some rogue bishops who run a church called Bilshiba Ministries located in Kahawa West have been accused of stealing money that was contributed in a burial.

One of their congregants died after falling sick and they went to Nyeri to bury her.

During the burial ceremony that was well attended, mourners contributed money to take care of the deceased’s 5-year-old daughter.

The bishops promised the family that the money will be handed over after being counted by the church’s treasurer.

However, they pocketed all the money and disappeared.

They have never communicated with the family.

One of the bishops involved in the scheme is said to have died shortly after in a road accident.

Below is a Facebook post by a popular blogger exposing the rogue bishops.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.