Sunday, 29 January 2023 – Rita Ora has finally confirmed she’s a married woman after secretly tying the knot with Taika Waititi last year.

Rumours have swirled for months that Rita, 32, and Taika, 47, had quietly married after they were spotted wearing rings on their left hand.

The singer has now confirmed the nuptials stating: “Yes [I am married].”

She added during her interview on Heart Breakfast on Friday, Jan. 27: “I am officially off the market people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.

“When the rumours came out ‘is she, isn’t she?’ I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan… that’s not to say that is actually what happened.”

Sharing details about their wedding day, Rita added: “It was perfect. It was exactly, exactly how I wanted.

“It was nice and perfect. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes it was nice and sweet… Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

However, Rita is uncertain about taking Taika’s last name at the moment after “working very hard for this Ora name”.

Explaining why she chose to confirm the marriage now, she explained: “I knew putting music out that was inspired by where I am at [in my life] – I knew the questions were going to come.

“I just thought I may as well put it in my music so this is the first time where the music does all the talking. It explains my love story which is on the album.”

The marriage rumours first emerged in August 2022, with reports claiming the couple said their vows during an “intimate” ceremony in London with their closest friends and family present.