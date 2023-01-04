Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Budding lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, has advised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on how he can become the Mt Kenya region political kingpin.

Though he is the second in command, Gachagua is yet to occupy the position currently occupied by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

But in a social media post, lawyer Njiru, who rose to stardom when he represented Kirinyaga MCAs in the failed impeachment of Kirinyaga county governor Anne Waiguru in 2020, said the only way Gachagua can become the Mt Kenya region kingpin is if he disassociates with President William Ruto and be his own man.

“The good DO’s @rigathi DREAM of being the AGÌKÙYÙ kingpin is far-fetched and a PIPE DREAM. If the DO aspires for any political relevance in Mt.Kenya, he must strategise outside nabii @WilliamsRuto politics. He must be a man of his own, not a TORTOISE that has been placed on a post,” Njiru wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

