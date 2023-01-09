Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended his push to protect businesses owned by Mt Kenya people in Nairobi County.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Sunday, Gachagua insisted that Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja must respect Mt Kenya investors in Nairobi whom he (Gachagua) said voted for the governor.

The second in command reiterated that he played a crucial role in Sakaja’s win in the 2022 Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Gachagua said he convinced Margaret Wanjiru to drop his gubernatorial bid and hence should not be branded a trialist for defending the interest of the Kikuyu community.

“We are not tribal, and I am definitely not tribal… When Governor Johnson Sakaja was being elected, there was Margaret Wanjiru whom I asked to shelf her ambitions for the young man. Was that tribal? There was Igathe whom I rally people against, was I tribal?” Gachagua posed

At the same time, Gachagua asked matatus and bar owners in Nairobi to stay put, insisting that the Kenya Kwanza government was pro-business people.

“I have spoken and as a leader, I do not have to repeat myself, people should carry on with their business in every part of the country and this is not just for the Kikuyu community. Our government is pro-business people- to protect and grow these businesses,” he said.

