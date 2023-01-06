Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 6, 2023 – Budding lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, has said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua cannot be the Mt Kenya political kingpin despite his efforts of forcing residents to anoint him.

Gachagua is keen to appease Mt Kenya residents to anoint him as their political kingpin.

On Friday morning, Gachagua, who is currently camping at Mt Kenya safari club in a retreat organised by President Ruto, was spotted praying while facing Mt Kenya in an attempt to endear himself to the residents to recognize him as Mt Kenya’s political kingpin.

But in a social media post, Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said Gachagua cannot be the region‘s kingpin because he is very brutal, uncouth, rough, combative, quick to anger and his tongue is full of venom.

“This DO @rigathi cannot and will not be our KINGPIN…He is quite brutal, rough, combative, uncouth, uncultured and he inspired fear instead of confidence, he is quick to anger and spite, he is an ambassador of hate and contempt, and his tongue is full of venom. He needs to REFORM,” Njiru stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST