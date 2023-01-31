Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – It appears Rift Valley may also join Raila Odinga’s protests against President William Ruto and his government.

This is after they expressed their disappointment in Ruto and his government as far as solving insecurity in Kerio Valley is concerned; a clear indication that they already miss former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The residents, led by professionals from the Pokot community, have protested the rising insecurity in Kerio Valley, accusing Ruto’s government of laxity in dealing with the menace.

This comes even as fresh attacks by daring bandits have left more than 10 people dead, hundreds of livestock stolen and many families displaced.

The Pokot professionals accused Ruto and his Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki of bias in deploying security officers and arming National Police Reservists (NPR), claiming Elgeyo Marakwet has received more as compared to West Pokot.

At the same time, they faulted the security organs for complicity amid escalating killings and regretted supporting the Kenya Kwanza government.

“The Chesegon Peace Accord has not been honoured. They should implement former Interior CS Fred Matiangi’s order of TOT 2021 in Kerio Valley. We need justice in West Pokot for people who have been killed by bandits. We want our stolen cattle returned,” former Lomut Ward Rep Hellen Madio stated.

“Prof. Kithure Kindiki, you promised to beef up security. In Marakwet, there is a police post in Litter and armoured vehicles but not in West Pokot,” she added.

