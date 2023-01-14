Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Justin Roiland, the star and co-creator of the animated comedy series “Rick and Morty,” has been charged with felony domestic violence in Orange County, California, in connection with a 2020 incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in May 2020 by the Orange County District Attorney.

Roiland appeared in court Thursday January 12, for a pre-trial hearing.He pleaded not guilty in 2020.

In a statement, one of Roiland’s attorneys wrote that his client is innocent and he expects the case will be dismissed.

“We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible,” attorney T. Edward Welbourn wrote.

The criminal complaint in the case, charges Roiland, 42, with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. NBC News is the first to report publicly on the case.

The complaint states the incident occurred on or about Jan. 19, 2020, against an anonymous Jane Doe who was dating Roiland at the time.

According to Orange County Superior Court records, Roiland pleaded not guilty to both charges in October 2020. Since then, the case has been the subject of more than a dozen court hearings, including pre-trial hearings. A trial date is not currently set.

Roiland was charged in May 2020. He was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020 and arraigned in October 2020.

A protective order filed in October 2020 and documented in the court minutes said Roiland is not to harass, threaten or surveil the person named in the protective order. Roiland cannot go within 100 feet of the person, according to the order, which also ordered Roiland to turn in any firearms he owned or possessed.

The order lasts until October 2023, and it’s not known who submitted the request for the order.

Roiland won an Emmy for Rick and Morty in 2020, co-created and voiced the main character in Hulu’s Solar Opposites (recently renewed for a fifth season), produced Hulu’s Koala Man series, released two NFT collections