Sunday, January 8, 2023 – Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has predicted a looming revolution against President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration.

This follows his bold but unpopular decisions which have impacted Kenyans negatively.

For instance, on his first full day in office, the president withdrew the state subsidy on petrol, and cut relief on diesel and kerosene as well as the removal of subsidy on the staple maize flour which has led to the increase in their prices to the disadvantage of Kenyans.

Taking on Twitter, Ngunyi said that the Head of State’s economic model is bold but unpopular.

The political analyst claimed that politics is driven by popular choices and failure to balance them with bold economic choices, there will be a revolution.

“The enemy of William Ruto will be the people. His economic models are bold. Not popular. Economics is about bold decisions. Politics is driven by popular choices. Failure to balance the two will lead to revolt. The masses are irrational. You remove subsidies, you create enemies,” Ngunyi tweeted.

His remarks come even as President Ruto holds a cabinet retreat in Nanyuki.

On day two of the retreat, the president asked the Cabinet to act fast to deliver on the administration’s development programmes.

He said that his administration made promises to Kenyans, and they must be implemented quickly and effectively without any excuses.

“We made important promises to the people of Kenya, especially those at the bottom of the economic pyramid. And we must deliver. There are no excuses; we must work as a team and drive the interests of the people,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.