Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Detectives based at DCI Starehe, have this morning gunned down a notorious thug who was the head of a gang trying to establish its fiefdom in Mathare and its environs, following the annihilation of the infamous Katombi gang that was completely wiped out from the area last year.

Charles Gitau Mwangi alias Baroda, 22, who has been on the detectives’ radar for the past few weeks was fatally wounded in a barrage of gunfire after he defied orders to surrender and attacked one of our men.

The detectives who were responding to distress calls of Uuuuuwi! Uuuuuwi! Wezi! Ndio hao! from distressed members of the public went after ‘Baroda’ and two of his accomplices at breakneck speed, with the thumping of their boots pounding against the ground grudgingly as they breathed down the suspect’s neck.

The thugs were escaping from a scene of crime at Mlango Kubwa, where they had attacked a woman headed to work at around 8 am and took away her mobile phone and other valuables leaving her wailing in anguish.

After jumping over a few puddles of stagnant water as the thugs headed towards Muthaiga bridge, the battle-hardened crime busters credited for ridding Mathare, Huruma, and Pangani of criminal gangs, hastened Baroda’s appointment with his creator, after he defied orders to surrender and turned on the officers with a homemade firearm capable of firing and a dagger.

This is after he turned on the officer leading the charge closely behind him and opened fire missing his head by a whisker, prompting the officer to return fire and stop the shenanigans with finality!

The deceased’s accomplices were lucky to escape the onslaught narrowly but with bullet injuries and in case they survive, will live to give a true testimony of the miracle of their survival.

Meanwhile, a firearm capable of firing, 2 rounds of 9mm calibre, a knife and the stolen mobile phone were recovered from the fallen suspect.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.