Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – The remains of a young woman from Illinois, USA have been found more than five years after she went missing.

Police Detectives say they were able to identify the body of 22-year-old Cheyann Klus by using dental records, CBS News reported Tuesday, January 17.

Klus was last seen on Nov. 27, 2017, at her home in Downer’s Grove. She travelled to Chicago and was never heard from again.

The circumstances of Klus’ death have not yet been released.

According to CBS, the investigation into Klus’ disappearance was a joint effort of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with Chicago Police to investigate the circumstances of her death, but we are grateful to help bring some measure of closure to Klus’ family,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet.

Klus’ sister, Mariah, confirmed the news of her sister’s identification in a Facebook post.

“As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] in mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being,” she wrote.

“We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest.”