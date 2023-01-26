Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has slammed President William Ruto over his remarks on opening the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.

Speaking during a meeting with grass root leaders in Nairobi yesterday, Raila said that the IEBC servers have never been put in the public domain.

He cited the 2022 Supreme Court presidential petition when his lawyers demanded that the servers be opened but were denied access by Smartmatic.

“Niliona juzi Ruto anasema kule kwa mazishi ya dada ya Moses Kuria ati Chebukati alifungua servers kitambo, nauliza yeye siku gani? Katika mahakama mliona wakili zetu, mheshimiwa Murgor akishout akisema ‘we have not been given access to the servers’. Alafu hiyo kampuni inaitwa Smartmatic ikaandika barua na barua hiyo tuko nayo ya kusema ati we cannot allow access to the servers because doing so will infringe on our propriety rights,” Raila stated.

Ruto had on Monday stated that the IEBC servers were opened during the 2022 August 9 General Election and everything is in the public domain.

“Nimeskia wakisema ati wanataka server ifunguliwe, sijui wanaishi nchi gani. Chebukati na IEBC walifungua server zamani. Form 34 A kutoka every polling station iko kwa portal, form 34 B iko kwa portal, form 34C iko kwa portal, hii server wansema ifunguliwe ni server gani?” Ruto posed.

This is after Azimio Leader demanded for the IEBC records of the August 2022 General Election be made public and audited by an impartial body during his rally at Kamukunji on Monday.

