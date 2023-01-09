Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 09 January 2023 – Strathmore University Senior lecturer Prof Fred Ogola has sparked reactions after he shared a video on Twitter cooking for his wife.

Ogola, who is also the director of the MBA programme at the prestigious University, said he was leading by example by helping his wife with household chores.

However, some of his followers felt that he was simping and trolled him.

Others said he was being manipulated by his wife.

Dr. Fred Ogola’s current wife Herima Chao happens to be a cousin to his late wife.

When he married her, he faced a lot of backlash because it is against the traditions of the Taita for a man to marry more than one woman from the same family.

When his first wife died in 2018, he was arrested and put in custody for 21 days after he was suspected of killing her.

It is a story that grabbed the headlines for days.

He was playing with Rebecca at their house and she fell.

Thinking she was just acting, he left, only to be told later by the house help that she had barely moved.

He rushed her to hospital, where she later died.

Initial suspicions were that he killed his wife by hitting her.

But a post-mortem showed that Rebecca, who was aged 27 and who had given birth just six weeks before her death, had clots in the blood and fluid in her lungs.

None of this was linked to violence or malice, and Dr. Ogola was finally freed.

Watch the video he posted cooking for his wife and the reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.