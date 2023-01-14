Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – American rapper, Tyga has reportedly landed himself in trouble over missed payments on luxury vehicles.

According to The Blast, the 33-year-old has been sued for not paying outstanding balances on a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador. And a 2014 Bentley Mulsanne.

Choice Motors Credit in the suit is requesting that Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, pay up on the pair of luxury cars they worked a deal out on, – a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2014 Bentley Mulsanne. Tyga owes over six figures in initial payments.

The company is also asking for the interest accrued on each of the vehicles: He owes $1,085,421.63 on the Lamborghini, with more than $695,000 of the total amount accounting for interest.

For the Bentley, he owes a total of $255,950.52. The suit was filed in California with a ‘sister-state judgment,’ the outlet reported.

He was sued by a company named Midway Rent A Car for an outstanding balance of $127,789.73 for the two vehicles which he leased in 2015.

It was also reported that Tyga went through a similar issue in 2021, when both his Ferrari and Rolls Royce were taken away after “failing to make payments.” This lawsuit was filed by Midway Rent-A-Car. And the company alleged that the rapper owed “a total of $127,789.73 over luxury automobiles he leased from them in 2015.”

The rap artist has also been involved in legal entanglements over his payments on furniture he had agreed to buy.

He was sued in October of 2021 by the furnishings company Showroom Interiors, Radar reported, claiming he did not pay them a sum of $84,000 for the ‘design, decorating, delivery, installation, and rental of furniture and other goods’ at his home in Los Angeles in 2019.

The expenses included $69,000 for furniture rental for six months, a $10,000 security deposit and $5,000 in installation fees. The company also requested Tyga pay an additional $27,000 with interest in reimbursement for their efforts to obtain payment.