Monday, January 9, 2023 – Embattled Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez has reportedly fired his previous attorney and hired Suge Knight’s former lawyer David Kenner in his shooting case with fellow rapper, Megan Thee Stallion.

According to Law & Crime senior editor Meghann Cuniff, who has been covering the Tory Lanez trial since the beginning, Tory is expected to return to court on Tuesday with new counsel.

During the trial, Tory was being represented by attorney Shawn Holley and later by George Mgdesyan. But now, according to Cuniff, Tory has a new lawyer, David Kenner, Suge Knight’s former counsel.

“Regarding Tory Lanez’s Tuesday court date, yes, there is a date listed on the jail roster. It’s not on Judge Herriford’s calendar, and he’s got a bunch of other stuff at the time. Attorney David Kenner confirmed to me last week he’s now representing Tory,” she tweeted.

On Dec. 23, 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty on three felony counts: carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; assault with a semiautomatic handgun; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The felonies stem from his July 2020 altercation and shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.