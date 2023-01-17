Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested on Monday, January 16 in the Bronx, over alleged weapons violation.

Tjay was arrested following a traffic stop in the Bronx, while on his way to film with fellow NYC rapper Ice Spice. TMZ reported that officers found a handgun in Tjay’s vehicle, and then arrested him.

The 21-year-old who has been booked for weapon possession, is currently in NYPD custody.

This is coming after Tjay’s full recovery after being shot multiple times last summer.