Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – A video of rapper Bad Bunny tossing his fan’s phone into water over ‘lack of respect’ has been shared online.

The clip of the “Un Verano Sin Ti” creator being interrupted by a female fan while he was in the Dominican Republic, surfaced on Monday, January 2, leaving many fans with serious doubts about the singer’s temperament.

Firing back at those criticizing him, Bunny stated that he considers it disrespectful for anyone to stick their phone in his face.

The singer was recently crowned the top streaming artist in the world for 2022, his third consecutive year taking that crown, with more than 18.5 billion streams.