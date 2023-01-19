Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – A$AP Rocky has revealed that he loves being a dad after he welcomed a son with pop star Rihanna in May last year.

The American rapper, 34, admitted that fatherhood has given him a ‘whole new perspective’ on his creative ventures.

In an interview on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe, the proud father said: ‘I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.’

‘Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole ‘nother perspective,’ he added.

‘But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby,’ Rocky continued.

A$AP Rocky also expressed how excited he is for his partner to have her musical comeback and return to the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

He admitted that he is ‘super excited’ to see the Umbrella hitmaker back on stage again, describing her comeback as ‘incredible’.

‘I’m super excited. This is as huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there. It’s just incredible…I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.’