Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys, has died after cancer battle.

He died on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, in hospice after his struggles with colon cancer,

Randy regularly gave fans updates on his cancer battle while staying positive and posting entertaining videos with his son Brice.

Back in April 2022, Randy broke the news about his condition, telling fans he was diagnosed about 6 months prior, and given 2-3 years to live. He said chemotherapy could extend things a possible 5 more years.

His last video was uploaded on December 16, 2022.

Watch some videos of the duo below.