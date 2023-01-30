Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 30 January 2023 – Pastor Anthony Wafula of Salvation and Hope Ministries church located in Nairobi’s Eastlands area is on the spot after his randy behaviours were exposed by Facebook blogger Martha Hinga.

Pastor Wafula is reportedly gay and has been preying on young men in their early 20s.

He allegedly lured a 21-year-old man after meeting him in a matatu.

They exchanged contacts and started a relationship.

The rogue man of God, who reportedly uses charms, started sending the young man nudes to lure him to bed and eventually met him for sex.

He even rented him a single room where he paid two months’ rent in advance.

He is said to have visited his male lover’s house in the company of another man and demanded for threesome sex.

When his male lover refused, he kicked him out of the house and forced him to spend the night in the cold.

Below is a post exposing the rogue pastor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.