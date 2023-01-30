Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – It appears former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s strategy to push President William Ruto to the wall through mass action is working.

This is after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua softened his hard stance against the Azimio leader and gave Ruto the green light to engage Baba to find a lasting solution that will make both parties happy.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in Narok County yesterday, Gachagua asked Ruto to have a sit-down with Raila to plan his peaceful retirement from politics.

However, he remained categorically clear that the head of state should not enter into a handshake with the Azimio chief.

“You should only consider having only one discussion: his exit and permanent retirement from the politics of Kenya. That, you will have our blessing,” Gachagua remarked.

In a gloves-off attack on Odinga, Gachagua clapped back at the former Premier, who rubbished his self-proclaimed title of son of a freedom fighter.

Gachagua dismissed claims that the late Jaramogi Oginga was central to fighting for the freedoms of Kenyans, arguing that he was a thorn in the flesh of the government in charge.

“His father (Jaramogi) disturbed Uhuru’s father (the late Jomo Kenyatta). Raila disturbed Moi and Kibaki and landed Uhuru in a ditch and now he wants us to talk so that we can get him a position,” the DP fired back.

Raila has sustained the pressure on Ruto to resign and let him take over after new evidence alleged that indeed Baba won the 2022 presidential election.

