Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – President William Ruto’s ouster from power is now a matter of when and not if after Raila Odinga’s allies in South Africa joined him in the push to topple the Kenya Kwanza Government.

In a statement yesterday, Azimio South Africa chapter called on President William Ruto to resign as they matched towards electoral justice.

Geoffrey Mulindii Simiyu, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance South Africa Chapter Convenor, applauded Raila for showing the right direction stating that they were fully behind him.

“We are in complete agreement and will work with the party leader and Azimio structures both in the diaspora and in Kenya to realize the objectives set by our party leader.”

“We haven’t moved on since August last year because what happened was bizarre. We support Raila’s move on calling for the immediate resignation of Ruto and his illegitimate regime,’ he noted.

According to Simiyu, they were sure that Raila won the 2022 General Election, but Ruto stole his victory with the help of IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

“We knew Baba won the elections because the diaspora results, which he won by over 62 % against the incumbent, was a good reflection of the national performance within the country,” he noted.

At the same time, Azimio South African Chapter lauded Raila for rejecting a handshake with Ruto and calling on Kenyans to resist the current government of Kenya Kwanza during the rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi on Monday.

“We support his clarion call for Kenyans to reject and resist the Ruto-led regime because it is an illegitimate administration,” he added.

