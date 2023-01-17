Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Mombasa Governor Abdulaswamad Nassir has promised to create 60,000 jobs after partnering with President William Ruto’s National Government.

Abdulswamad announced this yesterday when he met Trade Cabinet Secretary (CS) Moses Kuria in the Coastal City.

According to the Governor, the jobs will be created by actualizing Mombasa’s Industrial Park.

“I received Trade CS Moses Kuria as he came to Mombasa to engage in the Technical Coordination Meeting on the implementation of joint projects.”

“We have kickstarted the process to actualise the County Government of Mombasa’s Industrial Park that will create 10,000 direct jobs and 50,000 indirect jobs,” the Governor remarked in a statement.

Mombasa Industrial Park is an ambitious economic behemoth that was started by Abdulswamad’s predecessor Hassan Joho.

The Park sits on a 600-acre plot at Miritini, Mombasa and upon its completion, it will raise exports from the region as well as create thousands of job opportunities.

Mombasa got the go-ahead to start construction of the park from President William Ruto when he toured the region on November 18, 2022.

“It is my great pleasure to announce to the people of Mombasa that the County Government has received its license and permits for the Miritini Industrial Park from the Special Economic Zones Authority.

“The Miritini Industrial Park is the first of our Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives as a county government aimed at the economic revival of our city,” Abdulswamad stated back then.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.