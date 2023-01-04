Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – President William Ruto will not have it easy abolishing the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) that has helped millions of students from poor families.

This is after Raila Odinga’s Azimio vowed to fight him to the bitter end over his nefarious plans to stop funding poor students by disbanding HELB.

In a statement, National Assembly Leader of the Minority Opiyo Wandayi questioned Ruto’s move, arguing that it will affect continuing students being financed by the venerable body.

He explained that HELB disbandment would force continuing students to defer studies for more than six months – a move he claimed exceeded an academic semester.

“As you disband HELB, what happens to the poor university students who are due to report for their new semester this month?”

“Do they also defer their studies for six months, which is historic?” Wandayi questioned.

On the other hand, Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai faulted the move arguing that it was a plan to halt funding to public universities.

“They won’t fund public universities and they will abolish HELB?” Alai questioned.

A section of Kenyans online also castigated the Head of State, arguing that abolishing HELB would affect funding for students from less fortunate families.

They asked Ruto to reform HELB to make it more accessible to Kenyans.

“After removing education capitation making Education so expensive, he now wants to abolish HELB which happens to be the reason most of us were able to go through college education,” Richie wrote on Twitter while appealing to him to rethink his strategy.

However, others faulted Azimio for castigating Ruto, insisting that the President’s plan to abolish HELB was meant to increase student capitation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.