Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has dared Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to deal with him as he had promised, or else, he will be the one to deal with him.

Speaking at the Kamukunji Grounds shortly after jetting back from his trip to South Africa, Raila told an ecstatic crowd that he had heard Deputy President Gachagua’s remarks criticising him.

He expressed his astonishment with the manner in which Gachagua told President William Ruto to step aside and let him handle the Azimio leader.

“I was surprised to hear Gachagua bragging that Ruto should let him handle me. He also keeps telling Kenyans that he is the son of Mau Mau, I have news for him,” Raila remarked amidst cheers from the charged crowd.

The former Prime Minister further indicated that Gachagua was not born when Mau Mau was fighting for independence and hence should stop associating himself with the freedom fighters for political expediency.

“I want to educate Gachagua that it was my father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga who represented Mau Mau freedom fighters and took them out of jail,” Raila responded to Gachagua.

The Azimio Leader further cautioned the Deputy President to exercise caution when making political remarks.

“Gachagua should learn about political history and appreciate where we have come as a nation.”

“I have sacrificed a lot for this country even spending years in jail for this country, we are not equal agewise or politically and he should respect me,” the Azimio leader warned.

On Sunday, while attending interdenominational Thanksgiving Prayers at Kirinyaga County, Gachagua stated that he will handle the Azimio Leader.

“One of my duties is to defend the President and as a son of Maumau, let me be allowed to deal with him,” Gachagua pleaded with President William Ruto.

