Thursday, January 26, 2023 – As condolences continue to pour in following the untimely demise of former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha, Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has revealed details of the last conversation he had with the professor.

Speaking after visiting the bereaved family yesterday, Raila noted that they had a phone conversation two weeks ago in which they discussed Maghoha’s potential move to Maseno University.

The duo had also held conversations on burial preparations for Magoha’s brother, the late Prof. Alex Nyabera Magoha who is set to be laid to rest on Saturday, January 28.

“We have been speaking on phone. The last time we spoke was two weeks ago and we were talking about the transition. I think he had gone to an interview at Maseno University,” Raila stated.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader described his death as a massive loss to that nation, describing him as a man who dedicated his life to helping Kenyans.

On his part, former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju, who served in the same cabinet as Magoha, noted that he was shocked to learn about his death after having spent the previous afternoon together.

According to Tuju, Magoha was in high spirits and showed no signs of illness save for a moment when he stated that he felt exhausted.

He noted that Magoha was at the centre of the team that was working on the preparations for the burial of the brother who had passed on while in the United States.

The date for Magoha’s burial was however not confirmed at the time of this publication.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.