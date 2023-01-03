Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – The ODM Party has fired back at their Wiper counterparts over demands for Raila Odinga to relinquish the Azimio Leadership mantle in favour of Kalonzo Musyoka ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna revealed that the party is not ready for any talks regarding the 2027 General Elections.

“The political season just ended recently. We are a few months into the new tenure of the government of the day. It is too early to talk about the 2027 General Elections,” he said.

“The ODM party is now focused on how to fight for the needs of the Kenyan Citizens. ODM will for now not indulge in anything concerning the 2027 Presidential candidate,” he added.

This comes after Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua asked Raila to leave the Azimio leadership mantle to Kalonzo so that he can prepare for the 2027 polls.

He said Kalonzo has supported Raila several times hence the need for Raila to declare his support for him this early.

Wambua is one of the Ukambani leaders who fought for Kalonzo to be on the presidential ballot in the 2022 General Elections.

He, at one time, swore that if Kalonzo will support Raila in the 2022 polls, he would not vote for the ODM leader.

Raila has already declared that he is not retiring anytime soon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.