Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s sister Dr. Wenwa Akinyi, has been appointed to a senior position in the government.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga said she has nominated Akinyi as a member of the Homa Bay county revenue board.

An academic powerhouse, Dr. Akinyi has had a very long teaching career as a lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

A chemist by profession, Dr. Akinyi is said to be the first Kenyan woman to graduate with a Ph.D. in the field of Chemistry.

In 2021, she was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta as a member of the Kenya Medical Research Institute Board (KEMRI).

During the Grand Coalition Government between his brother Raila who was serving as Prime Minister and the then President Mwai Kibaki, Dr. Akinyi worked as Kenya’s Consular General in the country’s mission in Los Angeles, California, USA.

She was recalled from her position after Uhuru took over power in 2013.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.