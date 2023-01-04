Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said they will defend Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja in any impeachment motion sponsored by allies of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Tuesday, Nyeri County Senator Wahome Wamatinga threatened that the ruling party may resolve to impeach Sakaja if he continues to disrespect Rigathi Gachagua.

Reacting to the threats of impeachment of Sakaja, Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai of Azimio dismissed the impeachment talks, and told the Nyeri Senator that ‘you can’t lead the capital city with the mindset of a villager’.

The vocal ODM MCA said that Nairobi is a cosmopolitan county and ethnic politics can’t see the light of the day.

“Nairobi City County is really progressing and we haven’t seen much wrong with Sakaja.

“Unless something drastic changes, as Azimio we haven’t found a reason to dream of removing Governor Sakaja. He is doing fine,” Alai added.

