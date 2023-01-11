Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has finally admitted that the Azimio one Kenya Alliance lost the August 9th Presidential election to Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, said that he had accepted that Raila Odinga was thrashed by President William Ruto and urged all Kenyans to work together.

“It is alright. Wacha sisi tufanyie wakenya kazi. (Let us now serve Kenyans). Junet Mohamed ero Sasa nimekubali hi imeenda. (Junet Mohamed I have accepted that this thing is gone),” Olekina tweeted.

He also said though Ruto won the election, the person who will cry the loudest is Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“I have fully accepted it! This is indeed the reality! But the person who will cry the most, in the end, is none other than Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” the senator said.

Ole Kina made the comments after rumours emerged that President William Ruto has already begun humiliating Gachagua, who played a big role in his win during the August 9th, 2022 Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.