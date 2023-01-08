Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 8, 2023 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed the main reason why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is engaged in a war of words with Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja.

For the last few weeks, Gachagua and Sakaja have been embroiled in a tussle over the relocation of long-distance matatus from Nairobi’s Central Business District to Green Park Terminus inside Uhuru Park.

Gachagua said the move is targeting members of the Kikuyu community who have invested billions in the transport sector.

But commenting on social media on Sunday, Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Onyango Alai, said Gachagua is not fighting Sakaja because of this but because he is a close ally of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi.

Alai said Gachagua fears facing Mudavadi who is a major threat to his presidential ambitions in 2032 and that is the reason he is fighting Sakaja.

“Sakaja is being attacked because the self-proclaimed Mau Mau warrior can’t face Mudavadi,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST