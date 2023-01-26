Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party’s chief agent during the 2022 presidential poll, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga would be president today if he had listened to him.

Speaking in an interview with Spice FM on Thursday, Kanchory said he was reporting to Raila directly but he did not listen to him.

“He did not listen to me, if Raila listened to me he would be in the State House today and he knows. I was right on 99.9 percent of the things I told him,” Kanchory said.

He said Raila instead listened to busybodies like Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed and his campaign spokesman Prof Makau Mutua who ruined his ambitions to become the fifth President of Kenya.

“The only problem I have is that with time my voice of reason was overruled by the other better-placed advisors and that is why we are in this mess,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST