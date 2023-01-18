Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – A close confidante of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed who won the August 9, 2022, Presidential election between Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said Raila Odinga won the election with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53 percent of the votes cast while Ruto emerged second with 5,915,973 votes, representing 41.66 percent.

Kioni said Raila won the election but Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and his cabal of thieves rigged the election.

“We’ve seen that 59% of the constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty. What can be verified is, Raila Odinga won the elections with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast. Ruto got 5,915,973 votes, representing 41.66%”. said Kioni who is a former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament.

Kioni’s statement came a day after President William Ruto claimed that there was a plan to abduct and kill Wafula Chebukati during the hotly contested poll.

