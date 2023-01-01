Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 1, 2023 – Former Makueni County Governor Professor Kivutha Kibwana has sent a message to Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is planning to vie for the presidency in 2027.

In a social media post on Sunday, Kibwana stated that since 2004, Kalonzo Musyoka has been promising to run for the top seat but ended up supporting Orange Democratic Movement Party leader Raila Odinga.

Kibwana, in his advice to Kalonzo, said he should not expect Raila to retire from politics soon and should start charting his path by dumping Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

He said Kalonzo Musyoka will become more relevant if he disassociates with Raila’s Azimio and starts being his own man.

“I heard @skmusyoka was to make a grand statement. Since 2004 when he became regional kingship, he has, like Chief Kasina of colonial times, used his position to largely lobby for self, family & a few friends.

“SKM’s Damascus moment would involve him suspending AZIMIO membership,” Prof Kibwana wrote on his Twitter page.

