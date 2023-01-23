Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 23, 2023 – Former nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has savagely attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for planning to hold a rally at Kamukunji Grounds on Monday.

Omanga said Raila is trying to push for a handshake through his maandamano and that he will not stop until President William Ruto gives him the attention.

“The idea behind the continued maandamano threats is to try to push the government into a handshake situation.

“He will not stop until the President gives him that attention,” she tweeted.

Omanga, however, said President Ruto is not like former President Uhuru Kenyatta who did a handshake with Raila.

“Huyu wa sasa sio kama ule wa kitambo. Hii ilishaenda!,” she stated

Raila has convened the rally to allegedly give his supporters a ‘way forward’ following a dossier that claims Odinga’s victory in the August 9 polls was stolen.

President Ruto said he will not allow the peace and tranquility in the country to be disrupted by a few individuals who are chasing personal interests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST