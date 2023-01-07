Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 7, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has sent an indirect message to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, telling him that he is not retiring soon and will vie for the presidency in 2027.

Kalonzo and his allies kicked off a political storm on New Year’s Eve when they told Raila Odinga to retire to his Bondo home and hand over the opposition baton to the Former Vice president.

But speaking in Mombasa on Friday, Raila said he knows the way to his rural village in Bondo and will retire when he wants.

Raila Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, further said he is not retiring soon because his supporters want him to vie for the presidency in 2027.

He also castigated President William Ruto for saying that he will offer him a ride to Bondo when he retires.

“They’ve even offered to drive me to Bondo, but I’m here to let them know that I already know the way.

“If I want to travel to Bondo, I will not need Ruto’s help, but Kenyans have said Baba should remain,” Raila said.

