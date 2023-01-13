Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 13, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said President William Ruto undermined Musalia Mudavadi when he named him as Prime Cabinet Secretary.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Raila said Ruto embarrassed Mudavadi by naming him a prime CS because that position doesn’t exist even in the constitution.

Raila said he felt sorry for Musalia Mudavadi because a person of his stature should have a proper portfolio.

“It has to be debated extensively by the people of Kenya. If he wants to have the position of Prime Minister, it is in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document.

“Why do you call him a Prime Cabinet Secretary? Call him a Prime Minister and give proper portfolio. I am very sorry for Musalia Mudavadi, a person of his stature is given no portfolio just a title. It is an embarrassment,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST