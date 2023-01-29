Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 29, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is preparing his retirement from a long odyssey in politics and named individuals who will succeed him.

Raila Odinga, 78, has been at the center of Kenya’s politics for over 4 decades and has been sent to jail for nine years for fighting for democracy in the country.

Like an old man who has realised his sunset day is on the horizon, Raila has named individuals who will succeed him in Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Raila mentioned Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who he described as a loyal and steadfast politician.

The former vice president is currently 69 years and has hinted at running for the presidency in 2027.

Raila listed Martha Karua whom he described as very steadfast and principled. The 65-year-old was Raila’s running mate in the 2022 presidential election.

Baba, as he is christened by his rumbunctious supporters, further named former governors, Ali Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya as his possible successor.

