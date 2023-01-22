Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 22, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has ordered all Azimio supporters across the country to converge at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi on Monday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Dennis Onyango, Raila, who is still in South Africa for a series of meetings, said the Kamukunji rally will discuss a dossier by an IEBC insider who claimed Raila won the August 9, 2022, election with 8.1 million votes but he was rigged out by IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

“Upon arrival, Mr. Odinga will proceed to the Kamukunji grounds in Kamukunji Constituency for a People’s Baraza consultations with the public where they will discuss recent disclosures by a whistleblower on the conduct of the 2022 general election,” stated Mr. Onyango.

Raila also asked his supporters to turn up in large numbers at the rally.

“Mr. Odinga appeals to Kenyans to show up in large numbers at the Kamukunji Baraza, in the interest of the country.” the statement added.

This comes days after Jubilee party secretary General Jeremiah Kioni stated that Azimio has evidence of how the August 2022 election was rigged.

“We’ve seen that 59% of the constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty. What can be verified is, Raila Odinga won the elections with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast. Ruto got 5,915,973 votes, representing 41.66%” Kioni said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.