Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Former Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has said former prime Minister Raila Odinga lost the last election for saying he will close churches like in Rwanda.

In an interview with K24 tv on Thursday, Ngunjiri said the announcement by Raila Odinga and Mama Ida Odinga that they will regulate churches gave President Ruto and United Democratic Alliance (UDA ) mileage and that is the reason they won the election with a landslide.

“The last thing that got us those 200,000 votes is when Raila’s wife said they are going to make sure churches in Kenya are going to be reduced like those in Rwanda, that gave us a lot of mileage,” Ngunjiri said.

Ngunjiri said the church saw what Raila said as a threat.

“The church gave us many votes because of that threat,” he said.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame closed more than 6,000 churches and mosques in his country.

Kagame did so on grounds that churches were only businesses, playing with the faith of the congregants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.