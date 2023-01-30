Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has dismissed claims that Azimio leader Raila Odinga is scheming for a handshake with President William Ruto.

Speaking at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East Constituency on Sunday, Kioni, a former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, said the Opposition chief has no business having a political deal with Ruto, whom he termed as ‘planless and clueless’.

“I want people to understand that Baba does not want a handshake, he does not need a handshake with useless people who do not have a plan. They are planless and without any sense of direction,” Kioni said.

According to the former lawmaker, the Azimio coalition is focused on pushing President Ruto and his administration to resign over ‘electoral fraud’ in the last presidential election.

“We are all about the nine-point agenda Raila gave. “What we are saying is that Ruto must go!” Kioni stated.

