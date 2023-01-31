Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga is currently in Nigeria where he is a keynote speaker during the 2022 Annual Leadership Conference and Awards at the Inter-National Conference Centre, Abuja.

During his speech on Tuesday, Raila Odinga urged the African heads of state and opposition leaders not to accept the electronic system of voting since it was likely to be manipulated by foreign powers.

“African countries must rethink the use of technology in elections. Some people have taken advantage of technology to subvert the will of the people,” Raila said.

Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader called for the restoration of the manual system of voting, saying it is better than electronic voting.

Raila’s sentiments come a week after he announced that he won the last year’s presidential election with 8.1 million votes but he was rigged out by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and Kenya’s Supreme Court.

He is currently organising protest rallies in the country to force president William Ruto to resign, saying he should be the one who should be occupying the House on the Hill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST