Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 16, 2023 – Roots Party leader, Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah, has stated that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has promised to back his presidential bid in 2027.

Speaking in Vihiga County on Saturday during the burial of veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli, Wajackoyah said he will contest for the presidency in 2027 and he hopes to become the first Luhya President in Kenya’s history.

“Being the first Luhya person to run for the presidency which I ran properly alone without the support of fellow Luhya people, I am going to make sure that I bring that shield home,” said the professor of law.

He also said he spoke to Raila Odinga who is in South Africa on official duties and told him not to miss the interment of Catherine Kasavuli.

“Raila and I have become an item, I spoke to him last night and he told me he was flying to South Africa and he told me ‘do not miss on that one’,” Wajackoyah stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.