Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has warned the United States of America (USA)and European Nations for trying to interfere with the country’s internal affairs.

Speaking on Wednesday as he met Azimio grassroots leaders from Nairobi County, Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement party leader, asked all foreign nations to leave Kenya alone and cease interfering in matters that don’t concern them.

Raila said Kenyans have the capacity to deal with their own issues and urged foreign powers to keep off.

“Stand up and defend your rights because if you don’t do that these people will continue to rule without your consent permanently,” Raila told the leaders

“We want to tell foreign powers with their governments that want to get involved in Kenyans matters to leave everything for us. Kenyans will solve their problems alone. I want to say this without fear of contradiction let foreign countries not interfere with Kenya’s internal affairs,” Raila added.

Raila made the comments after reports emerged that the UK and US have sent emissaries asking him to stop his protest rallies and instead support President William Ruto’s government.

Raila started his protest rallies at Kamukunji Grounds on Monday, and on Sunday, he will hold another mega rally to force Ruto’s government to resign over illegitimacy.

