Friday, January 13, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has savagely attacked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for allegedly calling and threatening two chiefs from Mathira constituency to resign for supporting Azimion One Kenya Alliance during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

The two chiefs – George Mukabi, Dadson Ithiru and assistant chief Burton Chiuma – claimed the DP called them on Monday night and allegedly told them “It’s payback time”.

Phone records show that Gachagua called them between 8.00 pm and 9.30 pm.

Reacting to this unfortunate incident, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader, said Gachagua should stop intimidating public officers and termed his behavior as uncouth and unacceptable.

“A public officer holding a higher office as that of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya should stop intimidating and harassing junior public servants like Chiefs.

“For the DP Rigathi Gachagua to call chiefs in his backyard and force them to resign is ridiculous & uncouth,” Raila said in a statement issued by the ODM party on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.