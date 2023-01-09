Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has dispelled rumours of turmoil within the party, following the conspicuous absence of former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho in his gatherings after the August polls.

Addressing the press in Mombasa yesterday, Raila noted that Joho had jetted out of the country but affirmed that the former Mombasa governor would return later.

He noted that the politician would resume his duties as deputy party leader, similar to before the August 9 polls.

“Joho is out of the country, but he will come back. I have talked to him a couple of times.”

“When he comes, he will resume his duties and continue to make his contributions,” Raila noted.

The former premier was responding to allegations that he was losing grip of the Coast region – which has been his perceived stronghold in the past elections.

The former governor has been conspicuously absent from the party affairs after the August 9 General Election, raising speculations about his next political move.

The Kenyan DAILY POST