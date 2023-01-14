Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 13, 2023 – President William Ruto began his tour of Raila Odinga’s Nyanza stronghold yesterday to a tumultuous reception.

He held a meeting with Homa Bay elected leaders at Tom Mboya University. Most of the leaders were members of Raila Odinga’s ODM.

Taking to his Twitter account after the meeting, the Head of state revealed that Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko, and Homa Bay woman representative Joyce Atieno attended his meeting.

Other ODM MPs who attended the meeting include; Milly Odhiambo (Suba North), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Lilian Gogo (Rangwe), and John Mbadi (nominated).

Ruto also revealed that Governor Gladys Wanga presented him with Homa Bay County’s development plan.

“At Tom Mboya University in Homa Bay Town, Governor Gladys Wanga presented Homa Bay’s development plan that focused on healthcare, housing, road infrastructure, and trade, especially in relation to fishing,” Ruto tweeted. President Ruto landed in Homa Bay earlier in the day for a two-day visit to the Nyanza region.

He is expected to launch the first phase of the 5,000 affordable housing programme for Homa Bay County before commissioning the newly completed Oyugis market and break ground for the Homa Bay fish market.

The Head of State will grace the homecoming ceremony of ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo in Siaya today.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.