Friday, January 13, 2023 – One amazing character of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga that makes him so different from other politicians is that he never holds grudges.

This became evident after he met the United Kingdom Ambassador to Kenya Jane Marriott despite accusing the UK of colluding with President William Ruto to rig him.

Raila disclosed that Marriott hosted him at the British Mission in Nairobi where they held discussions.

This was the first time the former Prime Minister met the British envoy after he accused the West of interfering with the poll that saw President William Ruto declared the winner.

“We discussed the situation in the country, potential areas of collaboration, and agreed to consult on a regular basis to discuss matters of national and mutual interest,” Raila wrote.

On her part, Marriott expressed her gratitude in meeting the Azimio chief, referring to him as a champion for democracy. She reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to Kenya.

“Pleasure as always to meet a historic leader who has played a vital role in deepening Kenyan democracy.”

“We discussed the importance of effective opposition in Kenya and UK’s development programmes in the country, Marriott’s statement read in part.

Raila was accompanied by former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, and the Whip of the Minority in the National Assembly Junet Mohamed.

The meeting sparked reactions from Kenyans, who were alive to the relationship between the Azimio party chief and the West.

“Great leadership indeed. Development in progress,” one tweep wrote. “I thought you said they interfered with the elections?” Another posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.